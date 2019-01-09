Kitchener Crime
January 9, 2019 1:47 pm

Kitchener man captured in connection with ‘Venom’ robbery

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News
Waterloo Regional Police are looking to speak with the man in these images.

Waterloo Regional Police
Waterloo Regional Police made an arrest in Kitchener in the “Venom robbery” that occurred on Weber Street.

On Tuesday, police released images of a suspect in connection to the case. He appeared to be wearing a Venom mask and shirt — a supervillain in Spiderman comics.

Police say that at around 1:15 p.m. Monday, the suspect entered a convenience store located on Weber Street.

According to police, the man then pulled out a weapon and demanded the clerk give him money from the till.

Police have arrested and charged a 36-year-old Kitchener man in connection with the case.

Police did not provide details on how they captured the masked man.

