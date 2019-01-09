Kitchener man captured in connection with ‘Venom’ robbery
Waterloo Regional Police made an arrest in Kitchener in the “Venom robbery” that occurred on Weber Street.
On Tuesday, police released images of a suspect in connection to the case. He appeared to be wearing a Venom mask and shirt — a supervillain in Spiderman comics.
READ MORE: Man in Venom costume robbed Kitchener store
Police say that at around 1:15 p.m. Monday, the suspect entered a convenience store located on Weber Street.
According to police, the man then pulled out a weapon and demanded the clerk give him money from the till.
READ MORE: Police release video of suspect in string of Kitchener robberies
Police have arrested and charged a 36-year-old Kitchener man in connection with the case.
Police did not provide details on how they captured the masked man.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.