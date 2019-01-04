Police release video of suspect in string of Kitchener robberies

Four businesses in the Homer Watson Boulevard and Doon Village Road area were allegedly broken into during the early morning hours of Dec. 28.

Waterloo Regional Police released security footage on Friday of a suspect they are looking to speak with in connection to the alleged robberies.

Police say that between 4:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m., a thief used forced entry to get into the businesses before targeting cash registers or cash floats.

They are asking anyone with information about these incidents to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8418 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.