January 4, 2019 12:02 pm
Updated: January 4, 2019 12:12 pm

4 men assault cab driver, steal taxi in downtown Kitchener: police

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after four men allegedly assaulted a taxi driver and stole his cab early Friday morning.

Waterloo Regional Police say four men assaulted a taxi driver and stole his cab in Kitchener early Friday morning.

Police were called to an area near St. Leger and Guelph streets at around 2:15 a.m. for a report of the incident.

Police located the taxi a few blocks away.

The driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate and asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 6399 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

