Police find transport trucks, heavy equipment reported stolen from across GTA in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police say they found several trucks and some heavy machinery that had been reported stolen in an industrial complex in Kitchener on New Year’s Day.

Police say an officer was patrolling an industrial complex on Howard Place when he came across several individuals acting in a suspicious manner.

READ MORE: Tractor trailer containing appliances stolen in Cambridge

As the officer approached, the individuals took off in a dark-coloured pickup truck, according to police. The vehicle was last seen moving at fast speeds on Highway 401 toward Toronto, police said.

Officers were able to apprehend one suspect at the scene, a 29-year-old man from Brampton. He is facing several charges, including theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property and breach of probation.

READ MORE: 2 charged after 3 crashes involving stolen 24-foot U-Haul truck: London police

The next day, police executed a search warrant at the site and found transport trucks, along with other heavy machinery and truck parts that had been reported stolen throughout the Greater Toronto Area.

Police are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with more details to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8291 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.