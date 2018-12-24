2 charged after 3 crashes involving stolen 24-foot U-Haul truck: London police

A London man and a woman of no fixed address are facing charges after a stolen vehicle investigation involving an unusual vehicle.

Police say a downtown rental-car business reported a stolen 24-foot U-Haul truck on Tuesday, Dec. 18. Two days later, police noticed the vehicle in the area of Wellington Road and Horton Street.

Police tried to stop the driver but the truck allegedly fled, ran a red light at Richmond and Horton, collided with another vehicle and sped off.

Police say the truck was later spotted in the area of Wonderland Road and Springbank Drive where it failed to stop for police, hit a cruiser, and again fled the scene.

Police say the truck was then seen running another red light heading northbound on Wonderland Road, resulting in a third crash.

The truck was abandoned in a parking lot in the north end of the city, and police say one officer and one citizen received minor injuries in the ordeal. Damage in the case is estimated at more than $30,000.

A London man, 32, faces several charges in the case including three counts of leaving the scene of a collision.

A 24-year-old woman of no fixed address is charged with possession of stolen property and failure to comply with recognizance.