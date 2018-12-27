Waterloo officer, 5-year-old child injured after police SUV struck by vehicle

A three-vehicle crash on Christmas Eve sent a Waterloo Regional Police officer and a five-year-old child to hospital.

Police say that a Waterloo police SUV was northbound on Ottawa Street when it was struck by a car westbound on Westmount Road. The SUV spun into a pickup truck that was stopped on Ottawa Street.

The officer driving the SUV was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police said the car had three adult passengers who were uninjured but a five-year-old passenger was taken to hospital with minor injuries. The child has since been released.

Police say they are continuing to investigate and that charges are pending.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call (519) 570-9777 ext. 8856.