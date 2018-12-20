Crime
December 20, 2018 10:14 am

Charges laid in early December Waterloo crash which left elderly man dead

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

The fatal collision occurred near the intersection of Lincoln Road and University Avenue.

@WRPSToday / Twitter
A A

Waterloo Regional Police said Thursday that a third vehicle was involved in a rush-hour collision that killed an elderly man on Dec. 5.

On Thursday, police said that just after 4 p.m., a 24-year-old man from Guelph was headed eastbound in a Toyota Sienna on University Avenue when he swerved to avoid an automobile driven by a 45-year-old Waterloo man who was making a left turn on University Avenue at Lincoln.

READ MORE: Elderly man dies after crash in Waterloo

The Sienna then crashed into a Nissan Sentra driven by the 85-year-old man from Waterloo.

Police have charged a 24-year-old Guelph man with careless driving causing death and failing to stop for a red light.

A 45-year-old Waterloo man has been charged with not turning safely.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Waterloo accident
Waterloo crash
Waterloo fatal accident
waterloo fatal crash
Waterloo police
Waterloo Regional Police

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News