Charges laid in early December Waterloo crash which left elderly man dead

Waterloo Regional Police said Thursday that a third vehicle was involved in a rush-hour collision that killed an elderly man on Dec. 5.

On Thursday, police said that just after 4 p.m., a 24-year-old man from Guelph was headed eastbound in a Toyota Sienna on University Avenue when he swerved to avoid an automobile driven by a 45-year-old Waterloo man who was making a left turn on University Avenue at Lincoln.

The Sienna then crashed into a Nissan Sentra driven by the 85-year-old man from Waterloo.

ROAD CLOSURE: Lincoln Road, at University Avenue, in Waterloo is closed for a collision investigation. University Avenue eastbound traffic is still flowing, but with reduced lanes. Please avoid area if possible. pic.twitter.com/z6TV7SCAQQ — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) December 5, 2018

Police have charged a 24-year-old Guelph man with careless driving causing death and failing to stop for a red light.

A 45-year-old Waterloo man has been charged with not turning safely.