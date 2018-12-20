Charges laid in early December Waterloo crash which left elderly man dead

Waterloo Regional Police said Thursday that a third vehicle was involved in a rush-hour collision that killed an elderly man on Dec. 5.
On Thursday, police said that just after 4 p.m., a 24-year-old man from Guelph was headed eastbound in a Toyota Sienna on University Avenue when he swerved to avoid an automobile driven by a 45-year-old Waterloo man who was making a left turn on University Avenue at Lincoln.
The Sienna then crashed into a Nissan Sentra driven by the 85-year-old man from Waterloo.
Police have charged a 24-year-old Guelph man with careless driving causing death and failing to stop for a red light.
A 45-year-old Waterloo man has been charged with not turning safely.
