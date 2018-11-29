Waterloo police cruiser severely damaged in collision in Cambridge

A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser was severely damaged in a collision at an intersection in Cambridge during the afternoon rush hour Wednesday.

Police say that at around 4:20 p.m., a marked cruiser was responding to a call with lights flashing and siren blaring when it arrived at the intersection of Hespeler Road and Bishop Street North.

The cruiser, which was headed westbound on Bishop Street North, initially stopped at the intersection for a red light before continuing through, according to police.

They said that a vehicle headed southbound on Hespeler Road then collided with the cruiser leaving both cars severely damaged.

Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call 519-570-9777.