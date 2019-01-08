Man in Venom costume robbed Kitchener store
Waterloo Regional Police have released images of a suspect in a robbery investigation in Kitchener.
In the images, the suspect appears to be wearing a Venom mask and shirt.
Police say that at around 1:15 p.m. Monday, the suspect entered into a convenience store located on Weber Street.
According to police, the man then pulled out a weapon and demanded the clerk give him money from the till.
He fled the store with an undisclosed amount of money and was last seen running south on Water Street North, police say.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
