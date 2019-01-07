5 men arrested during drug raid in downtown Kitchener
Waterloo Regional Police arrested five men in a raid in downtown Kitchener on Friday.
Police say they executed a warrant on Joseph Street in Kitchener as a result of a drug trafficking investigation.
They say they seized an ounce of methamphetamine and some money at the home.
Three of the men were charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking while the other two were arrested for outstanding warrants.
