Crime
January 10, 2019 5:20 pm

Masked robbery suspect sought by Halifax police

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News
Police say this man is wanted in connection with a robbery and attempted robbery in Halifax in December.

Police say this man is wanted in connection with a robbery and attempted robbery in Halifax in December.

Halifax Regional Police
A A

Police are hoping the public will be able to help identify a man who is believed to have committed a robbery and attempted robbery in Halifax last month.

Halifax Regional Police say the first incident happened at around 4:40 p.m. on Dec. 17 at Money Direct on Young Street.

Police say the man entered the store carrying a reusable shopping bag and tried to access the employee-only section of the business.

Story continues below

“He exited the store when he was approached by store employee and left the area on foot,” police said in a news release Thursday.

READ MORE: 3 men facing attempted murder charges following Pictou County shooting

Officers were unable to locate the suspect, but received a call less than an hour later of a robbery that happened at the Inglis Street Irving.

Police say the suspect enter the store with a handgun and demanded cash, and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount.

“Investigators believe it is the same suspect responsible for both of the incidents,” police stated.

READ MORE: N.B. man charged in death of well-known Halifax bottle collector waives preliminary inquiry

The suspect is described as a white man in his 40s with a husky build, standing between 5’6” and 5’8” tall.

At the time of the crimes, the suspect was wearing a grey Old Navy sweater, dark jeans and a dark balaclava.

Anyone with information on the incidents or the suspect is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
halifax police
Halifax Regional Police
Halifax Robberies
Inglis Street
Money Direct
Money Direct Young Street
Young Street

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.