Masked robbery suspect sought by Halifax police

Police are hoping the public will be able to help identify a man who is believed to have committed a robbery and attempted robbery in Halifax last month.

Halifax Regional Police say the first incident happened at around 4:40 p.m. on Dec. 17 at Money Direct on Young Street.

Police say the man entered the store carrying a reusable shopping bag and tried to access the employee-only section of the business.

“He exited the store when he was approached by store employee and left the area on foot,” police said in a news release Thursday.

READ MORE: 3 men facing attempted murder charges following Pictou County shooting

Officers were unable to locate the suspect, but received a call less than an hour later of a robbery that happened at the Inglis Street Irving.

Police say the suspect enter the store with a handgun and demanded cash, and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount.

“Investigators believe it is the same suspect responsible for both of the incidents,” police stated.

READ MORE: N.B. man charged in death of well-known Halifax bottle collector waives preliminary inquiry

The suspect is described as a white man in his 40s with a husky build, standing between 5’6” and 5’8” tall.

At the time of the crimes, the suspect was wearing a grey Old Navy sweater, dark jeans and a dark balaclava.

Anyone with information on the incidents or the suspect is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.