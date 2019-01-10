3 men facing attempted murder charges following Pictou County shooting

Three men are now facing charges of attempted murder following a shooting in Nova Scotia’s Pictou County last week.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they were called to a residence on East River East Side Road in Churchville, N.S., on Jan. 3 at 8:20 a.m.

Police said they received word that three men in a grey four-door pickup truck had fired a long gun at the residence while driving by.

A 25-year-old man from Central West River, N.S., was arrested by the afternoon, but police were unable to locate the other two suspects.

In a news release Thursday, however, RCMP said the two suspects — a 26-year-old man from New Glasgow, N.S., and a 31-year-old man from Thorburn, N.S. — had turned themselves in on Jan. 7.

All three men have been released from custody and face charges of attempted murder, careless use of a firearm and breach of probation.

The men were released on conditions, which include having no contact with the alleged victims.

All three are scheduled to appear in Pictou provincial court on April 1.