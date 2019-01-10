Crime
January 10, 2019 2:20 pm

3 men facing attempted murder charges following Pictou County shooting

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Nova Scotia RCMP have laid charges against three men allegedly involved in a Pictou County shooting.

File / Global News
A A

Three men are now facing charges of attempted murder following a shooting in Nova Scotia’s Pictou County last week.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they were called to a residence on East River East Side Road in Churchville, N.S., on Jan. 3 at 8:20 a.m.

Police said they received word that three men in a grey four-door pickup truck had fired a long gun at the residence while driving by.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Arrest made in Pictou County shooting investigation, police looking for two other suspects

A 25-year-old man from Central West River, N.S., was arrested by the afternoon, but police were unable to locate the other two suspects.

In a news release Thursday, however, RCMP said the two suspects — a 26-year-old man from New Glasgow, N.S., and a 31-year-old man from Thorburn, N.S. — had turned themselves in on Jan. 7.

All three men have been released from custody and face charges of attempted murder, careless use of a firearm and breach of probation.

The men were released on conditions, which include having no contact with the alleged victims.

READ MORE: N.B. man charged in death of well-known Halifax bottle collector waives preliminary inquiry

All three are scheduled to appear in Pictou provincial court on April 1.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Central West River
Churchville
New Glasgow
Nova Scotia Police
Nova Scotia RCMP
Pictou County
Pictou County shooting
Police
RCMP
Shooting

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.