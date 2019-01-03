N.S. RCMP responding to shots fired at a residence in Pictou County
A A
RCMP say they are on the scene of a shooting in Pictou County and are asking the public not to post the location of their officers on social media.
Nova Scotia RCMP posted a series of tweets at 10:30 a.m. Thursday to confirm they were responding to a complaint of shots fired at a residence on East River East Side Road in Churchville, N.S.
They say there are no injuries at this time. They also say they don’t believe this was a random act and there is no risk to public safety.
However, police are asking people to avoid the area.
— More to come
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.