January 3, 2019 9:41 am
Updated: January 3, 2019 9:43 am

N.S. RCMP responding to shots fired at a residence in Pictou County

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News
File/ Global News
RCMP say they are on the scene of a shooting in Pictou County and are asking the public not to post the location of their officers on social media.

Nova Scotia RCMP posted a series of tweets at 10:30 a.m. Thursday to confirm they were responding to a complaint of shots fired at a residence on East River East Side Road in Churchville, N.S.

They say there are no injuries at this time. They also say they don’t believe this was a random act and there is no risk to public safety.

However, police are asking people to avoid the area.

— More to come

