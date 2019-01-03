N.S. RCMP responding to shots fired at a residence in Pictou County

RCMP say they are on the scene of a shooting in Pictou County and are asking the public not to post the location of their officers on social media.

Nova Scotia RCMP posted a series of tweets at 10:30 a.m. Thursday to confirm they were responding to a complaint of shots fired at a residence on East River East Side Road in Churchville, N.S.

#RCMPNS responding to a complaint of shots fired at a residence on East River East Side Rd., #Churchville — RCMP, Nova Scotia (@RCMPNS) January 3, 2019

They say there are no injuries at this time. They also say they don’t believe this was a random act and there is no risk to public safety.

However, police are asking people to avoid the area.

