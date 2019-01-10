N.B. man charged in death of well-known Halifax bottle collector waives preliminary inquiry

The man charged with drunk driving and criminal negligence causing the death of a well-known Halifax bottle collector has waived his right to a preliminary inquiry.

Saint Mary’s University MBA student Dennis Patterson of New Brunswick was charged after 62-year-old Wray Elias Hart was killed in January 2017 when he was struck and became pinned by a car.

The 23-year-old has been charged with criminal negligence causing death, impaired driving causing death, dangerous driving causing death, and driving with a blood alcohol level of over 80 milligrams.

Defence lawyer Stan MacDonald appeared in Halifax provincial court on Patterson’s behalf on Thursday, where it was revealed that Patterson has waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

Hart was a fixture in downtown Halifax, where he could often be seen sitting outside the old library on Spring Garden Road or pushing a shopping cart piled high with recyclables.

There was an outpouring of support in the days following Hart’s death, with almost $9,000 raised through a GoFundMe campaign for his funeral arrangements.

Patterson’s next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 14 at Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

Patterson is currently free on bail with conditions, which include a curfew and ban from operating a motor vehicle or possessing and consuming alcohol or drugs.