Halifax police identify man killed in alleged drunk-driving crash, driver appears in court

Halifax Regional Police have identified the man killed after being struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning.

Wray Elias Hart, 62, was a well-known figure in downtown Halifax, often seen pushing a cart full of cans and bottles along Spring Garden Road.

A memorial page for Hart has been started on Facebook — and a GoFundMe page has been started to cover his funeral costs.

According to police, officers responded to a motor vehicle collision at 2:55 a.m. at Queen Street near Green Street.

Staff Sgt. Robert Fox said Hart was found pinned underneath the vehicle by Halifax Fire and Emergency Services. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers found the vehicle had also damaged a building and a utility pole. They arrested a male driver at the scene and transported him to Halifax Regional Police Headquarters for a breath test.

The driver has since been identified as 23-year-old Dennis Patterson of New Brunswick. He is being charged with operating a motor vehicle while impaired and impaired driving causing death.

Patterson appeared in court on Monday. He was granted $5,000 bail and he’ll be back in court in February.