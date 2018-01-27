Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Halifax’s south end

A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police said they responded to a motor vehicle collision at 2:55 a.m. at Queen Street near Green Street.

Staff Sgt. Robert Fox said the pedestrian was found pinned underneath the vehicle by Halifax Fire and Emergency Services. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An initial investigation revealed that the car drove into a building and a utility pole, hitting the pedestrian who was on the sidewalk.

Fox said the investigation is ongoing, however, they do anticipate charges will be laid.

As of 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nova Scotia Power was on site replacing a pole that appeared to have been struck by the vehicle.