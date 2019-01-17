QB Matt Nichols confident Winnipeg Blue Bombers can bring Grey Cup home

Matt Nichols will be the first to admit that the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 2017-2018 season was filled with ups and downs.

The Bombers QB missed the first month of the season with a non-contact knee injury, was booed by home fans after a tough outing against the Ottawa Redblacks, and fell short of the teams’ goal of bringing home a Grey Cup for the first time since 1990.

“We understand the city’s frustration and the fans’ frustration with how long its been,” Nichols said.

“With this group of guys, we feel like we are right there. We put that pressure on ourselves everyday as professional athletes that we play this game to win championships.”

The Bombers are, for the most part, keeping their core intact heading into the new season. On Tuesday all-star linebacker Adam Bighill re-signed for three seasons, while another all-star, offensive lineman Stanley Bryant, re-signed for another year with the blue and gold.

“Incredible player, incredible teammate … And he’s one of the best guys to mess with,” Nichols joked about Bryant.

“But he’s an awesome guy and i’m very very excited to have him back.”

With CFL free agency approaching in February, Nichols said he hopes the club can add more assets to make a push for the cup.

“We went from playing in a playoff game to hosting a playoff game to winning a playoff game,” he said.

“We’re winning a lot of football games here and it comes down to making a couple more plays in November.”

RAW: Blue Bombers Matt Nichols Interview – Jan. 17