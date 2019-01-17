Winnipeg Sports

January 17, 2019 12:42 pm

Winnipeg Blue Bombers lock up CFL all-star Stanley Bryant for another year

By The Canadian Press

Stanley Bryant on the sideline during a CFL game between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders at Mosaic Stadium.

Brent Just / Getty Images
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-signed offensive lineman Stanley Bryant to a one-year contract extension Thursday.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Blue Bombers win big at CFL Awards

Bryant was named the CFL’s top lineman for a second straight season in November.

The nine-year veteran anchored a Winnipeg offensive line that helped the Bombers lead the CFL in rushing (134.9 yards per game) and pave the way for league rushing leader Andrew Harris (1,390 yards).

Bryant is a four-time CFL all-star and has started 83 straight games. Bryant began his CFL career with Calgary and has started 138 regular-season games, eight playoff contests and appeared in two Grey Cup games, winning in 2014.

WATCH: Blue Bombers Stanley Bryant talks about his CFL Award

