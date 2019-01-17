Man in van killed in collision with semi on Yellowhead Trail

A man died after his van was hit by a semi on Edmonton’s Yellowhead Trail on Thursday at around 2:40 a.m.

Edmonton police said the minivan was stopped at a red light on the Yellowhead eastbound at the 149 Street intersection, when it was reportedly hit from behind by a semi-tractor trailer.

Paramedics treated and transported the man in the van to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

READ MORE: Man struck, killed by truck on Yellowhead Trail

He was the only person in the vehicle, police said. It’s not known how old the man was, or where he was from.

The driver of the semi was not injured. The EPS Major Collision Investigations Unit is investigating, which could cause delays during the morning commute.

READ MORE: Teen dies in hospital near a month after crashing minivan on Yellowhead Trail

Drivers headed east on the Yellowhead or travelling in the area are advised to avoid the area near 149 Street until police say the area is clear.