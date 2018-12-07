Serious collision involving pedestrian closes portion of Yellowhead Trail

A portion of Yellowhead Trail was closed in northeast Edmonton on Friday morning due to a serious collision involving a pedestrian.

Shortly after 9 a.m., police said the eastbound lanes of the Yellowhead were closed at 66 Street.

The closure was due to “a serious collision involving a pedestrian,” police said in a media release.

Further details were not released but police said the road closure was expected to be in place for several hours.

Police said more information will be released when it becomes available.

More to come…