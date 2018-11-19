Teen critically injured, minivan heavily damaged in Yellowhead Trail collision

A 19-year-old man was sent to hospital in life-threatening condition after the minivan he was driving lost control and crashed into a light pole early Monday morning in northeast Edmonton.

The serious collision happened shortly before 7:20 a.m. on Yellowhead Trail.

Police said a 2002 Dodge Caravan being driven by the man lost control on the on-ramp to the Yellowhead eastbound at Victoria Trail, hitting a light standard. The silver-coloured minivan could be seen wrapped around the pole along the merge ramp.

Police said paramedics treated and transported the teen, who was alone in the van, to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Edmonton police said alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the collision, although investigators believe speed may have been a cause.

As of 9:30 a.m., one lane of the Yellowhead eastbound was open and traffic was backed up extensively. In an update at 11 a.m., police encouraged drivers to avoid the area until further notice.

The Major Collision Investigation Section (MCIS) was leading the investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash is being asked to call Edmonton police.