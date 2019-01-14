Body found on campus of St. Mary’s High School in Kitchener
A dead body was found on the campus of St. Mary’s High School in Kitchener on Monday morning.
Waterloo Regional Police say they were called to the area of Block Line Road and Lennox Lewis Way at around 9 a.m. on Monday where they found the body of an adult man.
READ MORE: Emergency Spill Response Team called to Kitchener collision
Police do not suspect foul play in connection with the dead body.
A spokesperson for Waterloo Catholic District School Board said that a member of the community discovered the body and that the portables close to where the body was found were not in use on Monday.
They also said that, “supports are in place for any students or staff who may need it given the tragic circumstances.”
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.