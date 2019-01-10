Emergency Spill Response Team called to Kitchener collision

The ground force of the Waterloo Region Emergency Spill Response Team was called in to clean up a collision involving a transport truck in Kitchener on Thursday.

Waterloo Regional Police said the transport truck was travelling southbound on Homer Watson Boulevard near Doon South Drive when it swerved to avoid hitting a motor vehicle that was turning left at the intersection.

READ MORE: Kitchener man captured in connection with ‘Venom’ robbery

Police say the truck still hit the vehicle, and the subsequent collision left the truck in a ditch with a puncture in its fuel tank.

Diesel spilled out into the ditch, and members of the Region of Waterloo’s Transportation and Environmental Services were called in to assess the scene.

READ MORE: Collision between car, tractor sends Woolwich man to hospital with critical injuries

Officials determined that the Emergency Spill Response Team’s ground force was needed to clean up the diesel spill.

Neither driver was injured in the crash, however the driver of the motor vehicle has been charged with not turning safely.