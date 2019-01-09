Collision between car, tractor sends Woolwich man to hospital with critical injuries

A 61-year-old Woolwich man was taken to hospital in Hamilton with critical injuries after a car and tractor collided in Woolwich on Tuesday evening.
Police say that a 37-year-old man from Mount Forest was northbound on Arthur Street when the collision with the tractor occurred.
The younger man was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say they are still investigating the collision and are asking anyone who may have witnessed it to call the Traffic Branch at 519-570-9777 ext. 8856.
