January 9, 2019 10:14 am

Collision between car, tractor sends Woolwich man to hospital with critical injuries

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News
Global News File Photo
A 61-year-old Woolwich man was taken to hospital in Hamilton with critical injuries after a car and tractor collided in Woolwich on Tuesday evening.

Police say that a 37-year-old man from Mount Forest was northbound on Arthur Street when the collision with the tractor occurred.

The younger man was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they are still investigating the collision and are asking anyone who may have witnessed it to call the Traffic Branch at 519-570-9777 ext. 8856.

