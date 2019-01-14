OPP search for federal offender in Hamilton

The Ontario Provincial Police has issued a Canada-wide warrant for a federal offender who may be in Hamilton.
READ MORE: Toronto man wanted by Halton Regional Police
Jimmy Nguyen, 28, is wanted by the OPP Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) squad after allegedly breaching the conditions of his statutory release.
He is serving an almost five-year sentence for drug trafficking and firearm offences.
The OPP say he is known to frequent Toronto, Mississauga and Hamilton.
Nguyen is five-foot-five-inches tall, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
He has tattoos on both of his arms and often wears glasses.
READ MORE: Arrest made in alleged sexual assault at Brock University
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact OPP at 416-808-5900 or 1-888-870-7673.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.