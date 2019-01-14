OPP search for federal offender in Hamilton

The Ontario Provincial Police has issued a Canada-wide warrant for a federal offender who may be in Hamilton.

Jimmy Nguyen, 28, is wanted by the OPP Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) squad after allegedly breaching the conditions of his statutory release.

He is serving an almost five-year sentence for drug trafficking and firearm offences.

The OPP say he is known to frequent Toronto, Mississauga and Hamilton.

Nguyen is five-foot-five-inches tall, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He has tattoos on both of his arms and often wears glasses.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact OPP at 416-808-5900 or 1-888-870-7673.