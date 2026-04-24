Kingston Sentinels host inaugural Ontario Premier League home openers

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A new wave of soccer kicks off at Caraco Field this weekend as the Kingston Sentinels make their Ontario Premier League 3 debut.

The Sentinels will kick off their inaugural regular-season home openers on Saturday with a doubleheader. The men’s team will host International FC at 4 p.m., followed by the women’s match against Whitby FC at 7 p.m.

The arrival of the new league creates a much-needed competitive bridge in the city, giving local university athletes a chance to stay in Kingston and compete through the summer, while also providing a next step for graduates looking to continue their careers.

“This is now something that is a pathway for players to look forward to,” women’s head coach Chad Beaulieu said.

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Player Mallory McQueen says the team gives athletes from Queen’s University, the Royal Military College and St. Lawrence College a reason to stick around for the summer.

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“They can stay locally and can experience the Kingston summer, cause there’s nothing better,” McQueen said.

For the Kingston natives on the rosters, the weekend marks a long-awaited opportunity to play high-level soccer in their hometown.

“I’ve always wanted to represent my city and give back to my city however I can,” Jacob Ball said.

“I’m from Kingston, born and raised, so it’s fun to be back on the field, and having the name Kingston in our logo is something special,” McQueen added.

The Sentinels are also providing a major boost to the local sports scene by giving young athletes role models to look up to.

“We’re not regressing anymore, and we’re actually developing new teams, new opportunities, and I think it’s really great to watch the comeback of women’s soccer,” player Stella Carter said.

The players are hoping the community rallies behind the new franchise right out of the gate.

“I’m just excited to play for the city of Kingston and have all the fans out, and for my parents to still have a place to watch me play,” Mattson Strickler said.

“I really hope the turnout is good and we get a lot of support,” Ian Ferguson added.