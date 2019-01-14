Arrest made in alleged sexual assault at Brock University

An arrest has been made following an investigation into an alleged sexual assault at Brock University in St. Catharines.

Niagara Regional Police say the investigation into the alleged incident began in October.

It resulted in the arrest of 20-year-old Tamaratekena Odibo-Satu, who works in the University’s Department of Biological Sciences.

The accused was taken into custody on Friday for sexual assault and released on bail.

The Niagara Regional Police Service encourages any victim of sexual assault to reach out for assistance by either reporting the incident to police or calling the Niagara Sexual Assault Centre at 905-682-4584 for support.

