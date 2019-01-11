Charges laid in historic sex abuse case in St. Catharines
Niagara Regional Police have arrested a man in connection with an investigation into allegations of sexual assault that took place between 1975 and 1988 in St. Catharines.
Police say the alleged victims were a young boy and girl, who were both under the age of 14 at the time of the alleged offences.
As a result of the investigation, 74-year-old David Kozac was arrested Friday and is facing several charges, including gross indecency, buggery, indecent assault and sexual assault.
Investigators believe that there may be more victims who have not yet come forward.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the sexual assault unit at 905-688-4111, Option 4, ext. 5100
