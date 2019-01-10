Suspect sought after ‘indecent act’ in St. Catharines: police
Niagara Regional Police are trying to identify a man allegedly involved in an indecent act in St. Catharines, Ont.
Just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, police say a man entered a store in the area of Lakeshore Road and Lake Street, where he allegedly engaged in an indecent act.
Police say the man later took off when he realized his photo had been taken.
The suspect is described as an East Indian man between 25 and 30 years old who weighs 180-200 pounds and stands approximately six feet tall.
Anyone with information can call 905-688-4111 ext. 7581.
