Suspect sought after ‘indecent act’ in St. Catharines: police

Niagara Regional Police are trying to identify a man allegedly involved in an indecent act in St. Catharines, Ont.

Just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, police say a man entered a store in the area of Lakeshore Road and Lake Street, where he allegedly engaged in an indecent act.

READ MORE: Hamilton police looking to identify robbery suspect

Police say the man later took off when he realized his photo had been taken.

The suspect is described as an East Indian man between 25 and 30 years old who weighs 180-200 pounds and stands approximately six feet tall.

Anyone with information can call 905-688-4111 ext. 7581.

Media Release: Person to Identify – NRPS Looking to Identify Man in St. Catharines Indecent Act. – https://t.co/absgvPmjJS pic.twitter.com/sH5e0ssGcj — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) January 10, 2019