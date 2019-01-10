Hamilton police looking to identify robbery suspect

Hamilton police have released a photo of a robbery suspect with the hope that the public can identify him.
Shortly before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, police say a man armed with a knife entered the Hasty Market on Queenston Road and demanded money.
After getting some cash, the suspect then fled the store on foot, according to police.
The suspect is described as a white man, between the ages of 40 and 60, who stands between five foot nine inches and five foot 11 inches tall. Police say he was wearing dark clothing at the time of the alleged incident.
Investigators are asking the public to review the attached pictures and contact Det. Const. Ryan Komadowski at 905-546-8939 or Det. Sgt. Torrie in the BEAR Unit at 905-546-2991 with any information that could identify the suspect or assist with this investigation.
