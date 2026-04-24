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Canada

RCMP calls for public’s help in solving 2011 Manitoba homicide

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted April 24, 2026 2:43 pm
1 min read
A photo of Jason Nunn, in a graduation gown.
A photo of Jason Nunn, in a graduation gown. RCMP Manitoba handout
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Royal Canadian Mounted Police are renewing their appeal for information in the 2011 homicide of a 25-year-old man, marking 15 years since his death.

On April 24, 2011, Jason Nunn was seen leaving the Element Restaurant and Lounge in Thompson, Man., around 2:30 a.m. after a night out with friends.

His body was found hours later, at approximately 6:15 a.m., in a parking lot behind the Juniper Centre on Nelson Road, according to police.

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Nunn’s sister, Maven Hall, said her brother had been training to become a mine refinery worker at the time of his death.

She recalled his love of music, especially playing the guitar, and his outgoing personality.

“My brother’s life was taken when he was just 25 years old,” Hall said. “Now, 15 years later, I see how young he truly was.”

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“Jay was an incredible brother, friend, son and uncle. We miss him deeply. We continue to hope that whoever is responsible for his death will come forward,” the release further read.

Investigators believe someone has information that could help solve the case and give Nunn’s family closure.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Manitoba RCMP Major Crime Services or Crime Stoppers.

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