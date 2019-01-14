Toronto man wanted by Halton Regional Police
Halton police are searching for a Toronto man, after an incident at a motel in Burlington.
Police say on Nov. 19, 2018, 46-year-old Paul Gordon Boyle went to a motel, became involved in an altercation and has been actively evading police ever since.
He is wanted on charges of uttering threats and failing to comply with recognizance.
Boyle is described as six-foot-two-inches tall, and approximately 210 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Halton Regional Police Service Risk Mitigation Team at 905-825-4747 ext 2346.
