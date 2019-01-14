Toronto man wanted by Halton Regional Police

Halton police are searching for a Toronto man, after an incident at a motel in Burlington.

READ MORE: Three men arrested after bank robbery and collision near Acton

Police say on Nov. 19, 2018, 46-year-old Paul Gordon Boyle went to a motel, became involved in an altercation and has been actively evading police ever since.

He is wanted on charges of uttering threats and failing to comply with recognizance.

Boyle is described as six-foot-two-inches tall, and approximately 210 pounds.

READ MORE: Smell of cannabis leads to cocaine trafficking charges in Hamilton RIDE check

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Halton Regional Police Service Risk Mitigation Team at 905-825-4747 ext 2346.

Have you seen Paul Gordon BOYLE? He is currently wanted for: – Uttering a threat to cause bodily harm or death

– Failing to comply with a Recognizance (2x)

– Failing to comply with an Undertaking given before an Officer in charge (2x) Info? Call 905-825-4747 ext. 2346. ^jh pic.twitter.com/kjhThPf5NA — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) January 14, 2019