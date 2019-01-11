Three men arrested after bank robbery and collision near Acton

Three men have been arrested after a bank robbery in Acton.

Halton Police said three men wearing masks, entered the Scotiabank on Mill St. E., shortly after 2 p.m. Friday and then fled the scene in a grey Chevy Cruze.

Shortly afterwards, police were called to a collision involving two vehicles in the vicinity of Highway 7 and the 22nd Side Rd., south of the bank.

One of the vehicles involved in that collision was a grey Chevy Cruz, still occupied by three men matching the descriptions of those involved in the earlier bank robbery.

The three men were arrested and two of them were taken to hospital to be treated for injuries they suffered in the collision.

An occupant in the second vehicle was also taken to hospital.

The investigation continues.

The Halton Regional Police Service has arrested three suspects following an afternoon bank robbery in Acton. This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with info is asked to contact us at 905-825-4747 ext. 2416 or 905-825-4747 ext. 2410. Details here: https://t.co/ZY8T6iodME ^jh pic.twitter.com/6iMqHpEbcr — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) January 11, 2019