7 youth arrested in connection to Milton high school lockdown

Halton Regional Police say seven youths were arrested, but one has since been released in connection to a lockdown at Bishop Reding Catholic Secondary School in Milton on Thursday.

A police spokesperson told media in an update Thursday afternoon that multiple people contacted the police saying they were being chased by men with guns.

The spokesperson said two firearms were located, with one being identified as a replica. He confirmed there were no injuries and the high school was no longer under lockdown.

He said it was unclear if the youth arrested were students.

Police originally tweeted that four youths were arrested, but later confirmed that seven were placed in custody.

The spokesperson said he does not believe the incident was connected to any outstanding cases. There is no word on any charges being laid at this time.

Two nearby elementary schools, Chris Hadfield Public School and St. Peter’s Elementary School, were placed under a hold and secure, but it has since been lifted.

Seven youths are now in custody. There are no outstanding suspects. The lockdown should be lifted soon. ^PD — HRPS Milt HHills (@HRPSMiltHH) January 10, 2019

The lockdown at Bishop Redding has essentially been lifted. School will finish early but all students will be dismissed class by class and all egress via the main doors. Bus students will congregate in the cafeteria until their buses arrive. ^PD — HRPS Milt HHills (@HRPSMiltHH) January 10, 2019