7 youth arrested in connection to Milton high school lockdown
Halton Regional Police say seven youths were arrested, but one has since been released in connection to a lockdown at Bishop Reding Catholic Secondary School in Milton on Thursday.
A police spokesperson told media in an update Thursday afternoon that multiple people contacted the police saying they were being chased by men with guns.
The spokesperson said two firearms were located, with one being identified as a replica. He confirmed there were no injuries and the high school was no longer under lockdown.
He said it was unclear if the youth arrested were students.
Police originally tweeted that four youths were arrested, but later confirmed that seven were placed in custody.
The spokesperson said he does not believe the incident was connected to any outstanding cases. There is no word on any charges being laid at this time.
Two nearby elementary schools, Chris Hadfield Public School and St. Peter’s Elementary School, were placed under a hold and secure, but it has since been lifted.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.