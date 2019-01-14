Smell of cannabis leads to cocaine trafficking charges in Hamilton RIDE check

A 21-year-old Mississauga man is facing several charges, including drug trafficking, after being stopped by Hamilton police at a RIDE checkpoint Friday.
Officers made the stop shortly after 8 p.m. at Cannon Street East and Melrose Avenue. They say that the smell of “recently burned marijuana” prompted a check of the car under the Cannabis Act; that’s when police found a gram of cannabis and 3.5 grams of cocaine, as well as two cell phones and drug paraphernalia.
The man is scheduled to appear in Hamilton court on Feb. 13 to answer to the charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine), driving a motor vehicle with cannabis readily available, and driving while under suspension.
