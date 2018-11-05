Hamilton police arrest cyclist in drug trafficking investigation

A cyclist has been arrested in Hamilton for allegedly trafficking drugs.
A Hamilton Police officer on patrol investigated a cyclist early Sunday in the area of Barton and Ottawa streets. Police say they seized crystal meth, along with several cell phones, cash and various drug paraphernalia.
A 24-year-old man, of no fixed address, is now facing charges.
