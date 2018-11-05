Hamilton police arrest cyclist in drug trafficking investigation

A cyclist has been arrested in Hamilton for allegedly trafficking drugs.

READ MORE: Hamilton Police investigating report of fake officer

A Hamilton Police officer on patrol investigated a cyclist early Sunday in the area of Barton and Ottawa streets. Police say they seized crystal meth, along with several cell phones, cash and various drug paraphernalia.

A 24-year-old man, of no fixed address, is now facing charges.

HPS makes proactive arrest of cyclist, Joshua Forbes (24 yrs) no fixed address. Charged trafficking Crystal Meth,Proceeds of crime, etc. 15 grms Crystal Meth, cell phones & $$ seized. #HamOnt https://t.co/qV5zB1MKdm pic.twitter.com/pLPmMPkstc — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) November 5, 2018