November 5, 2018 2:15 pm

Hamilton police arrest cyclist in drug trafficking investigation

By Reporter  900 CHML

An investigation into drug trafficking has resulted in an arrest by Hamilton police.

A cyclist has been arrested in Hamilton for allegedly trafficking drugs.

A Hamilton Police officer on patrol investigated a cyclist early Sunday in the area of Barton and Ottawa streets. Police say they seized crystal meth, along with several cell phones, cash and various drug paraphernalia.

A 24-year-old man, of no fixed address, is now facing charges.

