Break-in suspect tried to sell stolen items back to victim: Guelph police

Guelph police say a 28-year-old man tried to sell stolen items back to the victim following a break-in on Friday near Exhibition Park.

The home on St. Andrews Street was broken into overnight and several electronics were stolen, police said in a news release.

“The male responsible for the break and enter contacted the victim in the morning and tried to sell the items taken from the residence back to him,” police said.

A police spokesperson said the suspect asked for $200 and a meeting was arranged, but the victim called Guelph police.

Police said the suspect was known to them from previous investigations and officers were able to quickly identify him.

A man was arrested and charged with break and enter, possession of stolen property and breaching his probation.