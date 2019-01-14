The Who announces ‘Moving On!’ North American tour, 3 Canadian dates

The Who officially unveiled its 29-date North American tour on Monday morning. The ‘Moving On!’ tour was hinted at last week by lead guitarist Pete Townshend. He will be joined by frontman and co-founder Roger Daltrey.

The legendary Brit-rockers will be backed by a local orchestra for every night of the tour, according to Daltrey. He promised that the symphonies will not “compromise the way” The Who’s hard rock hits are delivered.

“This will be full throttle Who, with horns and bells on,” ensured the singer.

The ‘Moving On!’ tour will commence in Grand Rapids, Mich., on May 7 and conclude in Edmonton on Oct. 23. The two additional Canadian dates will take place in Toronto and Vancouver respectively.

After a successful year of touring The Who’s world-renowned concept album Tommy, in 2018, Daltrey said that he loved the experience of touring with an orchestra and that it felt “like a dignified way to [perform] music.”

“I’ll be 75 years old in March,” he added. “We’re old men now. We’ve lost the looks. We’ve lost the glamour. What we’re left with is the music and we’re going to present it in a way which is as fresh and powerful as ever.”

Via Rolling Stone, The Who also revealed that a brand new studio album will follow — the first in more than 13 years, since 2006’s Endless Wire. One of Townshend’s terms of touring once more with The Who was that he and Daltrey record new music together.

“It’s about my pride, my sense of self-worth and self-dignity as a writer,” said Townshend in the official statement. “This has nothing to do with wanting a hit album.”

The Who will be joined by its longtime backing band, including younger brother Simon Townshend on the guitar, former Oasis drummer Zak Starkey, bassist Jon Button and Loren Gold on the keys.

Tommy will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2019, so it is expected that the band will play a number of tracks from the album along with an assortment of The Who’s greatest hits.

Daltrey also suggested that the ‘Moving On!’ tour could be the last. “I’m just being realistic about going through the 75th year of my life,” he told Rolling Stone. “I have to be realistic that this is the age I am and voices start to go after a while. I don’t want to be not as good as I was two years ago.”

Tickets are available through the official The Who website.

Members of The Who fan club will be granted access to an exclusive ticket presale taking place on Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. ET.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale this Friday (Jan. 18) at 10 a.m.

‘Moving On!’ North American tour dates 2019

** Canadian dates are bolded **

May 7 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

May 9 – Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center

May 11 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

May 13 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

May 16 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

May 18 – Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Home Mortage Music Cente

May 21 – Chicago, Ill. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

May 23 – Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis

May 25 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Citizens Bank Park

May 28 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

May 30 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

June 1 – Toronto, Ont. Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 6 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

Sept. 8 – Alpine Valley, Wis. @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Sept. 10 -Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

Sept. 13 – Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park

Sept. 15 – Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sept. 18 – Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

Sept. 20 – Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ BB&T Center

Sept. 22 -Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena

Sept. 25 -Houston, Tex. @ Toyota Center

Sept. 27 – Dallas, Tex. @ American Airlines Center

Sept. 29 – Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center

Oct. 11 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl

Oct. 13 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl

Oct. 16 – San Diego, Calif. @ Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego State University

Oct. 19 – Seattle, Wash. @ T-Mobile Park, Home of the Seattle Mariners

Oct. 21 – Vancouver, B.C. @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

Oct. 23 – Edmonton, Alta. @ Rogers Place

