The Who announces ‘Moving On!’ North American tour, 3 Canadian dates

The Who officially unveiled its 29-date North American tour on Monday morning. The ‘Moving On!’ tour was hinted at last week by lead guitarist Pete Townshend. He will be joined by frontman and co-founder Roger Daltrey.
The legendary Brit-rockers will be backed by a local orchestra for every night of the tour, according to Daltrey. He promised that the symphonies will not “compromise the way” The Who’s hard rock hits are delivered.
“This will be full throttle Who, with horns and bells on,” ensured the singer.
The ‘Moving On!’ tour will commence in Grand Rapids, Mich., on May 7 and conclude in Edmonton on Oct. 23. The two additional Canadian dates will take place in Toronto and Vancouver respectively.
After a successful year of touring The Who’s world-renowned concept album Tommy, in 2018, Daltrey said that he loved the experience of touring with an orchestra and that it felt “like a dignified way to [perform] music.”
“I’ll be 75 years old in March,” he added. “We’re old men now. We’ve lost the looks. We’ve lost the glamour. What we’re left with is the music and we’re going to present it in a way which is as fresh and powerful as ever.”
Via Rolling Stone, The Who also revealed that a brand new studio album will follow — the first in more than 13 years, since 2006’s Endless Wire. One of Townshend’s terms of touring once more with The Who was that he and Daltrey record new music together.
“It’s about my pride, my sense of self-worth and self-dignity as a writer,” said Townshend in the official statement. “This has nothing to do with wanting a hit album.”
The Who will be joined by its longtime backing band, including younger brother Simon Townshend on the guitar, former Oasis drummer Zak Starkey, bassist Jon Button and Loren Gold on the keys.
Tommy will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2019, so it is expected that the band will play a number of tracks from the album along with an assortment of The Who’s greatest hits.
Daltrey also suggested that the ‘Moving On!’ tour could be the last. “I’m just being realistic about going through the 75th year of my life,” he told Rolling Stone. “I have to be realistic that this is the age I am and voices start to go after a while. I don’t want to be not as good as I was two years ago.”
Tickets are available through the official The Who website.
Members of The Who fan club will be granted access to an exclusive ticket presale taking place on Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. ET.
Tickets for the general public will go on sale this Friday (Jan. 18) at 10 a.m.
** Canadian dates are bolded **
May 7 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
May 9 – Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center
May 11 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
May 13 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
May 16 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
May 18 – Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Home Mortage Music Cente
May 21 – Chicago, Ill. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
May 23 – Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis
May 25 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Citizens Bank Park
May 28 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
May 30 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena
June 1 – Toronto, Ont. Scotiabank Arena
Sept. 6 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center
Sept. 8 – Alpine Valley, Wis. @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
Sept. 10 -Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
Sept. 13 – Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park
Sept. 15 – Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sept. 18 – Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena
Sept. 20 – Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ BB&T Center
Sept. 22 -Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena
Sept. 25 -Houston, Tex. @ Toyota Center
Sept. 27 – Dallas, Tex. @ American Airlines Center
Sept. 29 – Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center
Oct. 11 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl
Oct. 13 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl
Oct. 16 – San Diego, Calif. @ Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego State University
Oct. 19 – Seattle, Wash. @ T-Mobile Park, Home of the Seattle Mariners
Oct. 21 – Vancouver, B.C. @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
Oct. 23 – Edmonton, Alta. @ Rogers Place
