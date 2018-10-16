Roger Daltrey of The Who reveals 3 secret children he never knew about

Rock icon Roger Daltrey has revealed how he learned about three children he never knew he had.

In an interview with a U.K. publication on Sunday, The Who founder shared the details about how he met his long-lost daughters. He was in his 50s when they reached out to him, and he immediately accepted them as a part of his family.

READ MORE: Foo Fighters invite 10-year old onstage to play Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’

Shortly after he turned 50, the singer received a photograph and letter in the mail from the first daughter. He immediately saw the resemblance. After finding their adoption papers, the other two learned who their father was and reached out to him. Daltrey welcomed the girls with open arms.

The three were born after his divorce from his first wife, Jackie Rickman. The singer now has eight children in total.

“It was great — it’s all worked out. They stay in touch and they’re close, so that’s great,” he revealed.

READ MORE: Roger Waters draws ire in Brazil after ‘fascist’ comments during concert

He was sad to learn they were given up for adoption at birth, but is now happy to be a part of their lives.

“I’ve tried to do my best about a situation that couldn’t change because it happened a long time ago.”

Daltrey’s first marriage fell apart because he wanted to focus on his music career. He admitted he did it so he could take care of his family. “In my head, what was going on was, ‘If I can make this work, I can look after everyone in my family.'”

His current wife, Heather Taylor, welcomed the “surprise children” with joy.

READ MORE: Rare ’90s cassette unearthed featuring Jack White covering Blondie

Taylor is known as the subject of Jimi Hendrix‘s Foxy Lady. The song was made to win her over and ultimately failed. The American model dated many classic rock musicians before Daltrey, including Jeff Beck and Jimmy Page.

Daltrey describes her as “amazing” for her understanding and commitment. While the Tommy legend was touring with The Who, he was allowed to fulfill the so-called rock n’ roll lifestyle, specifically the sexcapades with groupies and other women.

“To find a woman who understood what this business was like, who I was and who we were, and to accept that and still want to be with me when I came home was a gift from the universe,” Daltrey said about his open marriage.

He added, “[You] can criticize it, you can say whatever. But whatever we did, it worked, because we’ve been together for 50 years and I’m starting to like it.”

READ MORE: Soundgarden’s surviving members float possibility of reunion

Daltrey’s autobipgraphy, Thanks a Lot Mr Kibblewhite: My Story, will be released on Oct. 18 and documents his own life while focusing on his five decades of work with The Who. You can pre-order the book here.

As of this writing, there are no tour dates set for the Pete Townshend/Roger Daltrey-led lineup of The Who.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallisa