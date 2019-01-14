Armed robbery in Thames Centre under investigation: OPP

Provincial police say they’re investigating a robbery involving a weapon that allegedly took place early Monday in Thames Centre.

Middlesex County OPP were called to a store west of Westchester Bourne and south of Highway 401 on Monday around 2:30 a.m.

Investigators say a lone male entered the shop, used a weapon during the course of a robbery, then left.

Police say there’s no known public safety concern, but the Tactics and Rescue Unit, Canine Unit, and Emergency Response Team responded to the call.

Although police haven’t provided a description of the suspect or said what was taken from the store, they did say no physical injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Middlesex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).