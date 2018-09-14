Stolen vehicle call prompts major police presence in Thames Centre

A possible stolen vehicle led to a flight from police in Thames Centre on Friday.

The incident resulted in a massive police response as officers from several different departments worked to contain the area.

Middlesex OPP Constable Max Gomez told Global News Radio 980 CFPL that police received a call about the case at around 9 a.m. and when officers arrived, two men fled on foot into a farmer’s field.

Additional units were called in to contain the area around Elgin Road and Trafalger Street.

A K9 track is underway near Elgin & Trafalgar in Thames Centre, after police were called about reports of a vehicle stolen from a biz at Richmond and Trafalgar around 9am. pic.twitter.com/tfQRap2Wme — Liny Lamberink (@LinyLamberink) September 14, 2018

“We did have units from the London Police Service also attend in assistance to that containment area while the K9 unit and members of the emergency response unit were there to assist that K9 unit,” Gomez said.

As of 2:30 p.m., Gomez said one male was still unaccounted for and the K9 unit is clearing a large bush area as the search continues.

The other suspect was arrested at roughly 11 a.m.

“It’s a warm day outside today and while the containment was set up, it appears so far that the male surrendered to the first available police cruiser,” Gomez said.

No road blocks or closures are in place.

— With files from 980 CFPL’s Liny Lamberink.