School bus rear-ended while picking up kids near Strathroy

Two high school students and a bus driver were taken to hospital as a precaution Wednesday morning after a minivan rear-ended a bus just outside of Strathroy.

The crash occurred at roughly 7:40 a.m. when the bus, carrying eight students, was stopped on Calvert Drive near Springfield Road to pick up students.

“The investigation has revealed that the minivan rear-ended the school bus when the school bus was attempting to pick up passengers, students,” Middlesex OPP Constable Max Gomez told 980 CFPL.

“Happy to report no serious injuries.”

Gomez added that it’s important that drivers stay vigilant.

“We just want to remind motorists, the sun is out, it’s a beautiful spring-summer day today, lots of things happening — so let’s just make sure we pay 100 per cent attention to the road, we avoid distractions. Let’s make sure we wear our seat-belts, and let’s enjoy the long weekend coming up, but let’s do so safely.”

No one in the minivan was injured and the woman driving has been charged with careless driving.