Edmonton and surrounding communities issued poor air quality advisory

Environment Canada issued an air quality statement for several communities in and around the Edmonton region on Sunday morning.

Weather specialist Kevin O’Connell said the poor air quality has been caused by warm weather trapped aloft and cool air sitting closer to the earth surface.

“That’s causing everything to form a little dome around us right now. All those pollutants getting trapped in there,” O’Connell explained during Sunday’s Morning News.

Edmonton and surrounding communities were expected to have an Air Quality Health Index of seven on Sunday, which is a high risk. Fort Saskatchewan, Vegreville, Redwater and Smoky Lake were under the same air quality statement.

Environment Canada said people could experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors and those with cardiovascular or lung disease are especially at risk.

Air quality is expected to remain poor until Monday afternoon, when winds are expected to increase, according to Environment Canada.