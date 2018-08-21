Record-breaking year in Edmonton for smoke: Environment Canada

If you think this summer Edmonton has been hit with more smoke than ever before, you’re right.

Environment Canada has released statistics that show Edmonton has experienced a longer period of smoke this summer than in any previous year.

The numbers suggest there have been 168 hours of smoke in Alberta’s capital between May and September, which surpassed the previous high of 110 hours in 1961.

Lovely morning in the apocalypse. I think I saw a crow's head rotate and a person explode into a horde of demons. #yeg #yegwx #smoke #Apocalypse pic.twitter.com/1aFa9VG4YE — Cake Raptor (@Raptor_Chick) August 15, 2018

Today’s practice has been moved to the field house because we’ve seen the movie Silent Hill. pic.twitter.com/G45lbUA5J7 — Edmonton Eskimos (@EdmontonEsks) August 15, 2018

The third-highest number recorded was in 1994 at 66 hours of smoke.

The average number of hours of smoke was 14 in Edmonton between 1980 and 2010, according to Environment Canada.

Environment Canada said the hours noted are when the observation at the Edmonton International Airport showed six statute miles or less in smoke.

While Edmonton has experienced some relief from the smoke created by the B.C. wildfires during the past couple of days, that’s not expected to last. Environment Canada suggests the air quality health index (AQHI) will rise to 10 or high risk in the capital region by Wednesday.

The Environment Canada statistics show Calgary has experienced the most smoke hours in Alberta so far this year at 316 as of Monday. It surpassed the previous high of 315 hours set just a year earlier.

The research suggests many communities in Alberta have experienced record-breaking smoke hours this summer, including Grande Prairie (136) and Red Deer (228).