Wildfire smoke turns day into night in northern Alberta

Smoke from the wildfires in B.C. are wafting across the Rockies and covering communities in northern Alberta, making it look like night instead of day.

Photos show an orange haze looming over one jobsite in Grande Prairie on Friday at around 12 p.m. and dark, smoky skies in Valleyview, which is approximately 110 kilometres east of Grande Prairie.

Other photos show smoke-filled skies near Wembley, roughly 25 kilometres west of Grande Prairie.

A similar situation played out in Grande Prairie Friday morning as the smoke prevented residents from seeing the sun.

On the air quality health index scale, Prince George is currently off the charts at a 10+, meaning air quality is at a very high risk level.

B.C. declared a provincial state of emergency on Wednesday due to the hundreds of wildfires burning across the province.

