August 17, 2018 3:45 pm
Updated: August 17, 2018 4:07 pm

Wildfire smoke turns day into night in northern Alberta

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

A photo of Valleyview on Friday, August 17, 2018.

Courtesy/Elizabeth Griffiths Garcia
Smoke from the wildfires in B.C. are wafting across the Rockies and covering communities in northern Alberta, making it look like night instead of day.

wapiti liquid gas plant 2 Bailey Corbiere

A photo shows the view at Wapiti Liquid Gas Plant at around 1:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018.

Courtesy/Bailey Corbiere
wapiti liquid gas plant Bailey Corbiere

A photo shows the view at Wapiti Liquid Gas Plant at around 1:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018.

Courtesy/Bailey Corbiere
wapiti liquid gas plant3 Bailey Corbiere

A photo shows the view at Wapiti Liquid Gas Plant at around 1:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018.

Courtesy/Bailey Corbiere

Photos show an orange haze looming over one jobsite in Grande Prairie on Friday at around 12 p.m. and dark, smoky skies in Valleyview, which is approximately 110 kilometres east of Grande Prairie.

gp2 adam landru

A photo shows the view southwest of Grande Prairie at around noon on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018.

Courtesy/Adam Landru
gp adam landru

A photo shows the view southwest of Grande Prairie at around noon on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018.

Courtesy/Adam Landru
sturgeon lake cree nation clarisse brown

A photo of the Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018.

Courtesy/Clarisse Brown
valleyview andrew warwick

A photo taken at around 1 p.m. in Valleyview on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018.

Courtesy/Andrew Warwick
valleyview2 gage wells

A photo of Valleyview as seen on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018.

Courtesy/Gage Wells

Other photos show smoke-filled skies near Wembley, roughly 25 kilometres west of Grande Prairie.

near debolt

A photo shows the view near Debolt on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018.

Contributed
near wembley – megan bulford

A photo shows the view near Wembley on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018.

Courtesy/Megan Bulford
sexsmith

A photo shows the view of Sexsmith at around 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018.

Contributed

A similar situation played out in Grande Prairie Friday morning as the smoke prevented residents from seeing the sun.

On the air quality health index scale, Prince George is currently off the charts at a 10+, meaning air quality is at a very high risk level.

B.C. declared a provincial state of emergency on Wednesday due to the hundreds of wildfires burning across the province.

-with files from Amy Judd
