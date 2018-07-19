B.C. wildfires map 2018: Current location of wildfires around the province

The wildfire season has kicked off in B.C. and we are tracking the location of the wildfires around the province.

There are currently 113 wildfires burning around B.C., including 38 throughout the Kamloops Fire Centre and 48 throughout the Prince George Fire Centre.

Right now, there are nine “wildfires of note” in the Kamloops region and two in the Prince George region.

Smoke is visible in many communities.

The B.C. Wildfire Service has provided a map of where the fires are located (it may not load in high traffic times so you might need to be patient).

The larger icons are the wildfires of note.

Carrot Mountain

This wildfire is a cluster of four fires west of West Kelowna.

They are small, under a hectare in size each, and under control.

These fires are located in steep terrain.

Glenfir Road

This wildfire is burning 10 kilometres northwest of Naramata.

It is an estimated 1.5 hectares in size but is not threatening any structures at this time.

Good Creek

This wildfire, burning five kilometres east of Peachland is on the east side of Okanagan Lake.

It is estimated to be 200 hectares in size but crews say the fire has grown and a new estimate should be made available soon.

An evacuation alert is in place for properties near the end of Lakeshore Road, just south of the city’s boundary due to the Good Creek Wildfire within Okanagan Mountain Provincial Park.

Thursday’s fire suppression activities will focus on the area near Lakeshore Road.

Law Creek

This wildfire, estimated at 0.1 hectares, is burning six kilometres southwest of West Kelowna.

It is zero per cent contained but not threatening any structures at this time.

Mount Conkle

This wildfire is an estimated 80 hectares in size.

It is highly visible from Summerland but not threatening any structures at this time.

It is located near Shingle Creek Road and roughly eight kilometres southwest of Summerland.

Thursday, 22 personnel will be onsite at this fire and they are being supported by heavy equipment. Air support will be provided if needed.

A state of emergency has been declared by the Penticton Indian Band for Reserves one, two and three due to the fire.

The fire is burning on Reserve one and has grown to roughly 50 hectares.

An Evacuation Alert is in place for several homes in that area, with some just over five kilometres from where the fire is burning.

Mount Eneas

This wildfire is estimated to be 500 hectares in size.

Structures are considered threatened and protection units have been deployed to the area.

Four B.C. Wildfire Service personnel were onsite overnight last night along with members of the Kelowna Fire Department.

Airtankers, 22 personnel and helicopters will be onsite Thursday morning. Additional resources are expected to be onsite later today. They will focus their suppression efforts on increasing containment on the southern end of the fire, near Garnet Valley.

A local state of emergency has also been declared for Electoral Area F of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) due to the fire.

Meanwhile, an evacuation order has been issued for a number of properties in the Brent Road area, also due to the Mount Eneas wildfire.

The addresses concerned are 7100-7210 Brent Road and 7212-7280 Highway 97 South.

Thursday morning an evacuation order has also been issued for 34 properties along Callan Road, Hwy 97 and North Beach Road to the north of the District of Summerland.

An Emergency Social Services (ESS) Reception Centre is open at 325 Power St. at the Penticton Community Centre. All affected people within the Evacuation Order area are asked to leave immediately and register at the reception centre. Evacuees electing not to attend the reception centre are still requested to register.

Nine properties, including all campground sites at Okanagan Lake Provincial Park on Highway 97, have also been evacuated.

The evacuation order is in the Greata Ranch area, approximately 10 kilometres north of Summerland.

Munro Lake FSR

This wildfire is an estimated two hectares and is burning two kilometres southwest of Peachland.

It is not threatening any structures.

Placer Mountain

This wildfire is burning 37 kilometres south of Princeton.

It is an estimated 50 hectares in size.

Upper Brookside Creek

This wildfire is burning near Hartnell Road but is currently an unknown size.

It is not burning near structures at this time.

Dog Creek Trail

This wildfire is burning 30 kilometres northwest of Vanderhoof in the Prince George fire centre.

It is an estimated 150 hectares in size.

Heavy equipment and firefighters are working to build road access to this fire as there is no current access. The fire is fairly active and there may be smoke in the surrounding communities.

The fire is now 25 per cent guarded.

An Evacuation Alert has been issued by the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako for east of Dog Creek Forest Service Road (FSR) to Geernaert Road, south of the Barlow Forest Service Road (FSR) to the Nechako River, Westwood Road and Braeside Road.

West Cranberry Creek

The West Cranberry Creek wildfire is an estimated 45 hectares in size and is burning five kilometres west of Valemount.

It is zero per cent contained.

The fire is not threatening any structures at this time but smoke may be visible in the surrounding communities.