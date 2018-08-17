Wildfire smoke is so thick in Prince George, it looks like night after the sun has risen

The smoke from wildfires was so thick in Prince George Friday morning, it looked like the middle of the night even though the sun had risen.

Downtown Prince George. It is now pitch black. We are in downtown. #BCWildfires pic.twitter.com/nLDm1trQIz — Richard Zussman (@richardzussman) August 17, 2018

The sun rise took place in Prince George an hour ago and it is still pitch black because of the smoke. #BCWildfire pic.twitter.com/uz76rfKroR — Richard Zussman (@richardzussman) August 17, 2018

30 minutes later. Same spot. Eerie. Unless someone changed all my clocks and it is still the middle of the night. pic.twitter.com/7ITTGrNlxz — Richard Zussman (@richardzussman) August 17, 2018

Drivers are being asked to turn on their headlights and to drive carefully on the highways due to the heavy smoke.

#BCHwys around #CityofPG are experiencing high levels of smoke which have caused for a very dark commute this morning. Please remember to turn on your headlights and please drive with caution as smoke can reduce visibility @DriveBC #BCWildfire pic.twitter.com/gSuGmDTxSw — Fort George District (@TranBC_FtGeorge) August 17, 2018

Here are pictures from 8:45. Going North, west, south, east. It is darker now than it was 20 minutes ago. #BCWildfires pic.twitter.com/EuurGUqtgb — Richard Zussman (@richardzussman) August 17, 2018

On the air quality health index scale, Prince George is currently off the charts at a 10+, meaning it is at a very high risk level.

People with pre-existing health conditions, the elderly, infants, children and sensitive individuals are more likely to experience health effects from smoke exposure.

People are advised to stay inside if they have breathing difficulties. Find an indoor place that’s cool and ventilated. Using an air conditioner that cools and filters air may help.

Please be advised that visibility is limited as a result of smoke on #BCHwy16 & #BCHwy97 in #CityofPG. Please slow down & increase your following distance amongst other vehicles. Be sure to turn your headlights on to increase visibility. Check @DriveBC_NC for updated conditions pic.twitter.com/9FznLsRftS — YRB Fort George Ltd (@YRBFortGeorge) August 17, 2018

Our front yard in Prince George, 8:40 am. pic.twitter.com/78s5VxX7Mi — Jennifer Moroz (@MorozJennifer) August 17, 2018