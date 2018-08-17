Wildfire smoke is so thick in Prince George, it looks like night after the sun has risen
The smoke from wildfires was so thick in Prince George Friday morning, it looked like the middle of the night even though the sun had risen.
Drivers are being asked to turn on their headlights and to drive carefully on the highways due to the heavy smoke.
On the air quality health index scale, Prince George is currently off the charts at a 10+, meaning it is at a very high risk level.
People with pre-existing health conditions, the elderly, infants, children and sensitive individuals are more likely to experience health effects from smoke exposure.
People are advised to stay inside if they have breathing difficulties. Find an indoor place that’s cool and ventilated. Using an air conditioner that cools and filters air may help.
