BC Wildfire

More
Weather
August 17, 2018 12:23 pm
Updated: August 17, 2018 12:31 pm

Wildfire smoke is so thick in Prince George, it looks like night after the sun has risen

By Online News Producer  Global News

WATCH: A concerning morning in the Prince George area. The sun is up but you wouldn't know it, heavy smoke from nearby wildfires has made its way into the city. Richard Zussman has the latest.

A A

The smoke from wildfires was so thick in Prince George Friday morning, it looked like the middle of the night even though the sun had risen.

Drivers are being asked to turn on their headlights and to drive carefully on the highways due to the heavy smoke.

READ MORE: B.C. wildfires map 2018: Current location of wildfires around the province

On the air quality health index scale, Prince George is currently off the charts at a 10+, meaning it is at a very high risk level.

People with pre-existing health conditions, the elderly, infants, children and sensitive individuals are more likely to experience health effects from smoke exposure.

People are advised to stay inside if they have breathing difficulties. Find an indoor place that’s cool and ventilated. Using an air conditioner that cools and filters air may help.

READ MORE: Photos, videos of the 2018 wildfires burning around B.C.

Prince George, taken at 7:30 a.m. Friday. Credit: Tammy Lukoni

Prince George Friday morning. Credit: Colleen Smith

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
BC Wildfire
BC wildfires
Prince George
Prince George smoke
Prince George wildfire
Prince George wildfire smoke Friday
Smoke in Prince George

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News