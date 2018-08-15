BC Wildfire

August 15, 2018 5:05 pm
Updated: August 15, 2018 5:19 pm

Photos, videos of the 2018 wildfires burning around B.C.

By Online News Producer  Global News

The Shovel Lake wildfire as seen from Fraser Lake.

Shannon Turnbull
A provincial state of emergency has been declared in B.C. due to hundreds of wildfires burning around the province.

There are now 48 wildfires of note, meaning these wildfires are highly visible or pose a potential threat to public safety.

There are 1,500 properties under the evacuation order and 9,000 properties under evacuation alert. This means 3,050 people are on evacuation order with 18,720 on evacuation alert.

READ MORE: B.C. declares provincial state of emergency due to wildfires

Here’s a look at the fires burning around B.C.

The largest wildfire burning in the province is the Shovel Lake wildfire at 50,831 hectares.

It is burning about 6.7 kilometres north of Endako and Highway 16, and about 13 kilometres north of Stallako.

 

The massive Shovel Lake wildfire as seen from Fraser Lake Village.

Twyla Lee
The Shovel Lake wildfire. Taken at Fraser Lake’s White Swan Park on August 13. Credit: Angie Sterling.

The Shovel Lake wildfire. Taken at Fraser Lake’s White Swan Park on August 13. Credit: Angie Sterling.

The Shovel Lake wildfire. Taken at Fraser Lake’s White Swan Park on August 13. Credit: Angie Sterling.

The Shovel Lake wildfire. Taken at Fraser Lake’s White Swan Park on August 13. Credit: Angie Sterling.

The Shovel Lake wildfire is the biggest concern in the region right now. Credit: B.C. Wildfire Service

B.C. Wildfire Service
Trees candling at the Shovel Lake wildfire. Credit: B.C. Wildfire Service

BC Wildfire Service

WATCH: Provincial state of emergency declared in B.C. due to wildfires

These photos of the Shovel Lake fire were taken Monday, about two kilometres away from the boundary:

Taken Monday, Aug. 13. Submitted by a Global News viewer.

Taken Monday, August 13. Submitted by a Global News viewer.

Burning nearby is the Island Lake wildfire at 13,000 hectares, the Verdun Mountain wildfire at 4,500 hectares, the Nadina Lake wildfire at 25,000 hectares, the Shag Creek wildfire at 9,300 hectares, the Narcosli Creek wildfire at 3,400 hectares and the Tweedsmuir Complex wildfires, estimated at around 35,000 hectares in size.

Here is a look at the smoke in Burns Lake from the wildfires burning:

Credit: Robert Findlay

Credit: Robert Findlay

Credit: Robert Findlay

Credit: Robert Findlay

This photo was taken August 14 looking south over Francois Lake from viewer Ron Scott’s cabin, which is close to the ferry landing.

Photo of the Francois Lake fire. Credit: Ron Scott.

WATCH: Province continues to battle almost 600 wildfires

Photos from Fraser Lake:

fraser-lake1

The Shovel Lake wildfire as seen from Fraser Lake.

Shannon Turnbull
Fraser-Lake2

Credit: Shannon Turnbull

Fraser-Lake3

Credit: Shannon Turnbull

Fraser-Lake4

Credit: Shannon Turnbull

Fraser-Lake5

Credit: Shannon Turnbull

Cori Dewijn spent Tuesday morning helping move cows from the path of the Nadina Lake fire, burning 60 kilometres south of Houston, 63 kilometres southwest of Burns Lake, and seven kilometres southwest of Parrott Lakes.

In an email, she said the Nadina Lake fire and the Verdun Mountain fire are closing in from both sides.

“The people in the community were amazing as everyone pitched in to help each other as much as they could,” she said.

nadina-lake-fire5

Credit: Cori Dewijn

nadina-lake-fire1

Credit: Cori Dewijn

nadina-lake-fire2

Credit: Cori Dewijn

nadina-lake-fire3

Credit: Cori Dewijn

nadina-lake-fire4

Credit: Cori Dewijn

WATCH: Ottawa sending troops to help fight B.C. fires

An Erickson Air-Crane heavy-lift helicopter doused the flames of the Island Lakes wildfire, burning adjacent to Island Lake, south of Francois Lake.

Credit: Rene Crouse.

Global News viewer Jessica Gessl has been evacuated from her home due to the Verdun Mountain fire, burning 17 kilometres southwest of Grassy Plains.

She has now left her home with her fiance and her seven-month-old son.

verdun-mountain5

Credit: Jessica Gessl

verdun-mountain3

Credit: Jessica Gessl

verdun-mountain4

Credit: Jessica Gessl

