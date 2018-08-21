Wildfire smoke prompts new round of air quality advisories for northwestern Alberta

A new round of air quality advisories were issued for northwestern Alberta on Monday afternoon as hundreds of wildfires in B.C. continue to make their presence felt in the province to the east of them.

Residents were advised to brace for more heavy smoke from the blazes.

“Another round of thick smoke will move into northwestern Alberta on Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night,” Environment Canada said in a special air quality statement posted to its website. “Visibilities will be reduced and AQHI (air Quality Health Index) values will reach into the very high category.”

The smoke is expected to linger in the region until late this week, the weather agency said.

“Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.”

The weather statement came hours after air quality advisories were lifted for much of the province.

Environment Canada said the smoke was already causing poor air quality and reducing visibility.

“Stay inside if you have breathing difficulties,” the weather agency said on its website. “Find an indoor place that’s cool and ventilated. Use an air-conditioner… (because) if you open the windows you may let in more polluted air. If your home isn’t air-conditioned, consider going to a public place that is air-conditioned.”

Edmonton was not issued an air quality advisory on Monday but Global meteorologist Jesse Beyer said the city could see a five on the AQHI on Tuesday or Wednesday which is considered to pose a “moderate risk” to health.

“The wind is expected to get back into a more westerly flow for the first half of the week, which may help move at least some smoke into central Alberta,” Beyer said. “Conditions should improve by Thursday or Friday with a trough in the jestream expected to stir things up and bring cooler temperatures and rainfall.”

