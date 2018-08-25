Air quality advisory back in effect for Calgary, parts of western Alberta

For a brief period on Friday, light rain showers over Calgary seemed to help reduce the air quality health index levels.

Environment Canada dropped its AQHI advisory at about 3:30 p.m. Friday but re-issued the warning early Saturday, at 4:42 a.m.

Although the smoke over the city wasn’t too bad on Saturday morning, it was expected to get much worse by mid-afternoon.

In a special air quality statement, Environment Canada wrote: “Thick smoke persists in the southwestern corner of Alberta this (Saturday) morning. As a westerly flow develops across the province, smoke will spread eastward from British Columbia wildfires.

“Smoke is expected as far north as the Peace country down to the Lethbridge region and including the City of Calgary by this afternoon. Reduced visibilities and high AQHI values indicating poor air quality will accompany the smoke,” the statement continued.

Along with Calgary and Lethbridge, areas in western Alberta remained part of the air quality statement on Saturday.

Showers are expected on Saturday night and into Sunday throughout the province. Most areas will see the smoke situation improve, as AQHI readings are expected to drop to moderate and low levels.

Meanwhile, Calgary’s temperature will remain below seasonal. There’s a slight chance of showers with a risk of thunderstorms on Saturday.

On Sunday, there’s a greater chance the city will see heavier rain, possible thunderstorms and a high of only 16 C.